TV’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Events to Ring in 2024

Searching for the perfect at-home celebration this New Year’s Eve? TV has you covered with annual programming and new must-see specials. We break them down, below.

Music — and Yellowstone — star Lainey Wilson scored her third No. 1 hit on the country chart, “Watermelon Moonshine,” in October. Now she’s performing at this five-hour party from Music City along with Thomas Rhett (“Die a Happy Man”) and Elle King, who’s back to host, joined by Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith.

The Waterford crystal–studded ball drops from New York City’s raucous Times Square, with American Idol host Seacrest again at the helm. Expect performances from Ellie Goulding, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Jared Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars (performing from Los Angeles) and more.

The Color Purple’s Cynthia Erivo takes the stage at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, along with fellow Tony winners Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square), to perform Motown, R&B, folk, soul, and Broadway favorites.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen and his pal, news anchor Anderson Cooper, count it down from NYC. And after a sober event last December 31 — Cohen later called it “a bungle” — the duo is ready to lift a glass to 2024. —Lisa Chambers