Surprise! ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Premieres Early on Peacock

An early trip to Turks and Caicos? Sign us up!

Peacock‘s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered three days ahead of schedule on November 15 with an immersive launch party in Malibu, Calif. The NBCUniversal streaming platform hosted a yacht-themed press pop-up event for fans to bring the tropical paradise (and Ultimate Girls Trip) to Los Angeles.

Ultimate Girls Trip stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga reunited for a special Q&A hosted by E! News personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. Co-stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps were not in attendance.

During the fan experience, Richards shared a first-look at her upcoming Peacock Original holiday movie The Housewives of the North Pole, premiering December 9.

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson also surprised fans with a sneak peek at the first-ever Days of our Lives holiday movie, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, streaming December 16.

The first Real Housewives “mash-up” across franchises, Ultimate Girls Trip brings together stars from Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New York, and New Jersey for an eight-episode series. From luxurious boat rides to wacky spa treatments and plenty of “uncool” encounters, Girls Trip proves that the drama never stops for the Housewives.

Watch the trailer above!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Now Streaming, Peacock