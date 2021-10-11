‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ First Look Teases Fun & Drama in the Sun (VIDEO)

Peacock’s exclusive new series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is teasing one epic vacation for fan favorites from across the Real Housewives franchise.

In a newly unveiled trailer for the original series kicking off with three episodes on Thursday, November 18, Ultimate Girls Trip brings together Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, New York City‘s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards.

The eight-episode series will follow the women on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun, and plenty of Real Housewives‘ signature drama. Among the trip’s itinerary is a stop in Turks and Caicos where the women will enjoy a vacation packed with private jets, glamorous yachts, scenic excursions, a full-time concierge, a visit to the infamous Conch Shack, and a TikTok shared around the world.

Among the highlights fans should look forward to are self-shot confessionals, bonding between unlikely friends, and a connection over being part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Kyle will also host a dinner party during the season that features a psychic.

Other teases made in the trailer, below, include games, beauty treatments, pajama parties, dancing, drinking, swimming, posing, and much more. Produced by Shed Media and executive produced by Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Darren Ward, John Paparazzo, and Glenda Cox, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip looks like one epic adventure.

Don’t miss your first look, below, and catch the show when it drops on Peacock beginning this November.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 18, Peacock