‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere for Courteney Cox’s Supernatural Comedy

Starz has announced a premiere date for its buzzy new supernatural comedy series,Shining Vale, headlined by Courteney Cox.

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, viewers can tune into Starz for a mix of laughs and an homage to classic horror with this half-hour series that also stars Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino. Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, Shining Vale tells the story of Pat (Cox) and Tony Phelps (Kinnear), who cash in their life savings and move from their cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut.

The move is part of a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat engaged in a torrid affair with a hot handyman named Frank. A former “wild child,” Pat rose to fame by writing a “raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel,” but for the past 17 years, she’s been sober yet totally unfulfilled by life.

Still yet to write her second novel, Pat can’t remember the last time she and her husband were together, and her kids Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gage) want nothing to do with her. So, what’s a woman to do in a small town where she’s slowly going crazy? Pat begins to lose her grip as she senses that her family isn’t alone in their 200-year-old home.

Pat’s belief in this theory is heightened when she begins seeing an old-fashioned-looking woman hovering outside the family room window. The low asking price for the Phelps’ new home suddenly begins to make sense as they uncover a dark history that includes a triple murder-suicide and other horrors.

Pat’s the only one in her family that can see and hear things go bump in the night, and she believes she’s either depressed or possessed. When she’s visited by the spirit of ’50s housewife Rosemary — who committed these horrors around the home — Pat wonders whether her demons may be more than just a figment of her imagination.

Don’t miss the silliness when Shining Vale arrives early next year on Starz and stay tuned for more first looks leading up to the premiere.

Shining Vale, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 2022, 10/9c, Starz