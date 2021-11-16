As Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) told Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), he’ll always have a home at Chastain, but she’s also determined to get him to come back and work there again ASAP in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of The Resident‘s November 16 episode.

Conrad brings his daughter, Gigi (Remington Blaire Evans), to Chastain and explains, “they want daddy to come back and work here, so Auntie Kit is going to pull out all the stops. So when she asks us what we think, you are going to say what?” As prompted, Gigi replies, “I love it, but not as much as my house.” Perfect.

But to their surprise, it’s Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) who greets them. “Auntie Kit got called away on emergency business, so she asked me to show you our nursery and convince your daddy to come back and work here. Therefore, it looks like you are stuck with Dr. Bell,” he explains before showing them the nursery.

So what does Gigi think? “I love it!” she exclaims. “But do you love it more than our house?” Conrad asks. “Way more!” As she goes off to color, Bell checks in with Conrad about returning to Chastain. What’s holding him back? Watch the clip above for more.

As the first full post-time jump episode showed, Conrad is now working as a concierge doctor and occasionally bringing patients in to Chastain. That allows him to be there for his daughter, Gigi, as a single father (following the death of Emily VanCamp’s Nic), including fancy dinners at home at the end of the day.

Also in “Who Will You Be?” Dr. Billie Sutton’s (Jessica Lucas) son Trevor Daniels (Miles Fowler) is among the new group of interns starting with Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal). Plus, Dr. AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) mother, Carol (Summer Selby ), ends up back in the ER, and Leela (Anuja Joshi) and Padma (Aneesha Joshi) deal with their visiting parents.

