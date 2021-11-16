‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman Dies At Age 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41.

News of Freeman’s passing was first posted by reality TV star and model Shanna Moakler, who wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”

Freeman’s death was later confirmed by the actor’s manager, Joe S. Montifiore, who shared a statement with Deadline, which read, “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”

The statement continued: “His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life. He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.

“His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

While most known for his work across two seasons of Bones, Freeman also made appearances in a number of popular series, including ER, NCIS, The Closer, and Without a Trace. Most recently, he starred alongside Luke Wilson in the film 12 Mighty Orphans and was working on two features currently in production, Terror on the Prairie and Devil’s Fruit.

Gina Carano, who stars opposite Freeman in Devil’s Fruit, took to Instagram to pay her respects. “This is hard to write.. I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart,” she stated.

She added: “Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did.”

Details about Freeman’s death have not been released; however, Moakler wrote in her Instagram post comments that “he passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin.”