Andrew Leeds Joins ‘The Conners’ as Darlene’s Latest Love Interest

The Conners are welcoming a new face to the mix as Andrew Leeds joins the ABC comedy for a three-episode guest arc beginning Wednesday, November 17.

The actor, best known from series like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bones, and A Million Little Things, will play a special role in Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) storyline as Nick, a former stockbroker who traded his drug habit and career for a simpler life.

Now working in a Zen bookstore in Lanford, Nick is the new guy in Darlene’s life as he becomes the first man she’s dated since breaking up with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive first-look photo above, Leeds is quite comfortable with the eldest Conner sibling who brings Nick into her home.

Leeds is slated to debut in this week’s episode, “Let’s All Push Our Hands Together For The Stew Train and The Conners Furniture.”

Along with Barry, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and A Million Little Things, Leeds’ other TV credits include The Morning Show, Get Shorty, Veep, Silicon Valley, Modern Family, Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the upcoming Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas among others.

Don’t miss Leeds on The Conners, tune into the show on November 17, and stay tuned for more from Darlene and Nick in the weeks ahead.

The Conners, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC