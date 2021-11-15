Lea Michele & ‘Spring Awakening’ Cast Reunite For HBO Documentary Special

The star-studded cast of the critically-acclaimed musical Spring Awakening reunited for a one-night-only 15th anniversary concert benefitting The Actors Fund on Nov. 15. And HBO has confirmed that the sold-out musical event will be the subject of an upcoming reunion documentary, produced by RadicalMedia.

Stars Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken performed at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre as original director Michael Mayer directed the musical once again.

“Thank you to HBO and RadicalMedia for all you’ve done to make our Spring Awakening reunion happen and for bringing the magic and vitality of this story to the world, while continuing to drive awareness to the crucial work The Actors Fund provides our community through this documentary,” original cast members and producers Groff and Pritchard said in a press release.

The documentary is directed by Michael John Warren and executive produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia, alongside Tom Hulce, Ira Pittleman, and Groff with Pritchard serving as co-producer.

RadicalMedia’s chairman and CEO Kamen stated, “RadicalMedia is proud to partner with HBO to support this project and bring awareness to The Actors Fund and its essential role in supporting performing arts professionals, including those in the Broadway community. We hope everyone will join us in supporting this incredible organization’s vital programs and services for our industry.”

Joe Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund, added, “The Actors Fund is honored to be a part of this epic Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion and is grateful to HBO and RadicalMedia for their support of the Broadway community, as well as the entire entertainment industry we serve.”

The documentary, also directed by Mayer, is set for 2022 release, 15capturing behind-the-scenes moments with the original cast from the Grammy-winning and eight time Tony Award-winning musical. The film also will include archival footage featuring the original performance from the 2006 debut of the rock musical at The Atlantic Theatre Company.

Spring Awakening later opened on Broadway on December 10, 2006 at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce produced the original production in association with The Atlantic and were joined by Jeffrey Richards and Jerry Frankel, for the Broadway run. Duncan Sheik scored the musical, with the book and lyrics by Steven Sater.

HBO’s Spring Awakening reunion documentary, Premiere, 2022.