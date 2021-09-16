‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’: See Skylar Astin & Jane Levy Reunite on Set (PHOTO)

While fans are still bummed about the cancellation of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, there’s still plenty to look forward to from their favorite characters as series stars return for The Roku Channel’s holiday movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

Slated to arrive sometime this holiday season, the movie has officially begun production and Skylar Astin is teasing his return to set with a special behind-the-scenes photo alongside costar Jane Levy. “We’re Back!! #ZoeysExtraordinaryChristmas,” Astin captioned the image which sees him wrapping his arms around Levy.

The pair play best friends and on-again-off-again couple Zoey and Max who left the original NBC series on a cliffhanger when he began hearing Zoey’s “heart song.” The show followed Zoey as she coped with a newfound power to hear people’s inner emotions through song and dance after a medical test goes awry.

Needless to say, the reversal of roles in Season 2’s final moments had viewers wanting more, and hopefully, this film will give the die-hard fans what they’re hoping for. Per Roku, the movie picks up where Season 2 left off as Zoey continues to navigate work, family, love, and everything else in between.

Returning with Levy and Astin for the movie are series stars Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters. Stay tuned for more as production on Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas continues and catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before the highly-anticipated title arrives.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, Movie Premiere, TBA, The Roku Channel