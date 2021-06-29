‘Gilmore Girls’ Vet Kelly Bishop Joins ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ for Season 4 (VIDEO)

Kelly Bishop is re-teaming with Amy Sherman-Palladino for her next TV role, trading in her memorable character Emily Gilmore for a new gig in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s upcoming fourth season.

The Amazon Prime Video series will welcome the Gilmore Girls vet in a yet-to-be-revealed guest-starring role. Currently, in production in New York City, Season 4 is described as “edgy,” making it the perfect time for the always fabulous Bishop to make her entrance.

The casting reunites Bishop with longtime Gilmore Girls collaborators Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. In anticipation of Bishop’s role, Amazon unveiled a fitting teaser video of the actress heading to set, donning some of the gorgeous ’60s fashions fans have become so accustomed to with the Emmy-winning series.

Along with being best known for her role as Emily Gilmore, mother to Lorelei (Lauren Graham) and grandmother to Rory (Alexis Bledel), Bishop also famously played Jennifer Grey’s mother in Dirty Dancing. Her other roles include the Tony Award-winning part of Sheila in A Chorus Line, and Fanny Flowers in Sherman-Palladino’s other series Bunheads.

Most recently, Bishop reprised her role as Emily in 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix’s mini-revival. She will join Maisel‘s returning stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby. The actress also reunites with former Gilmore Girls costar Milo Ventimiglia whose Season 4 casting was previously announced.

Stay tuned for more Season 4 details as production continues.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4, TBA, Amazon Prime Vid