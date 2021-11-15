‘Summer Of Soul’ Wins Big At The Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) swept up at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards on Sunday, taking home six awards, including Best Documentary Feature.

The film, which showed on Hulu and in theaters, examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, also picked up trophies for Best Director (a tie), Best First Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Music Documentary. Following its 2021 Sundance Film Festival premiere, the feature was acquired by Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures; it is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Thompson, known for his work with Grammy-winning hip hop band The Roots, shared the Best Director award with Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The pair received the recognition for their film The Rescue, which also won in the Best Cinematography and Best Score categories.

“We are proud to be able to recognize such outstanding work at this year’s awards gala, in our return to a live event,” said Christopher Campbell, president of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch (via Deadline).

He continued: “It was a wonderful night of showcasing and honoring the best of the best in documentary storytelling, with a mix of fresh faces and veteran talents lauded by our members.”

Comedian and The Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr. hosted the star-studded event, which featured appearances from the likes of Selma Blair (Another Life), Amir Arison (The Blacklist), Jessica Hecht (The Sinner), Piper Perabo (The Big Leap), and many more.

Check out the full list of winners below.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin – The Rescue

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook and Picha Srisansanee – The Rescue

BEST EDITING

Joshua L. Pearson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BEST SCORE

Daniel Pemberton – The Rescue

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BEST HISTORICAL OR BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Val

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

The Crime of the Century

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Alpinist

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Queen of Basketball

BEST NARRATION

Val