Adele ‘One Night Only,’ Beatles on ’60 Minutes,’ Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ A Fateful Meeting on ‘Succession’
In a coup for CBS, Adele previews her new album and sits with Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour prime-time concert special. 60 Minutes digs into the Beatles archive with director Peter Jackson. Showtime’s riveting Yellowjackets follows a female high-school soccer team’s struggle to survive after a plane crash, then catches up with them as tormented adults. An eventful shareholders’ meeting tests the Roy family’s empire on Succession.
Adele One Night Only
SUNDAY: Who says all the big stars have gone to streaming or premium cable? CBS proudly presents Adele, previewing her long-awaited new album and belting classics including the Oscar-winning “Skyfall” from the scenic Griffith Observatory in L.A. during a two-hour concert special. Included in the event is an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the superstar opens up about her career, divorce, motherhood, weight loss and more. Hey, if Oprah is good enough for Harry and Meghan, why not music royalty?
60 Minutes
SUNDAY: Music fans will want to turn to CBS earlier in the evening for Jon Wertheim’s interview with director Peter Jackson, whose highly anticipated docuseries Get Back (premiering over Thanksgiving weekend) sheds new light on the Beatles’ final days while recording Let It Be. As Jackson sifted through nearly 60 hours of archival footage from 50 years ago, he realized there’s a new story to tell about the legendary band’s break-up.
60 Minutes where to stream
Yellowjackets
SUNDAY: Elements of Lord of the Flies and Lost collide with a contemporary suspense yarn in a luridly intriguing melodrama about a championship female high-school soccer team whose plane crash-landed into the wilderness back in 1996. What happened during the 19 months before they were rescued? Flashbacks suggest some seriously bloody tribal savagery ensued, but the adult survivors (played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress) aren’t talking a quarter-century later. When someone starts digging up their secrets, their lives begin to unravel, and flashbacks show us in graphic detail the Yellowjackets’ struggle to survive.
Yellowjackets where to stream
Succession
SUNDAY: We’ve been waiting all season for the shareholders’ meeting, when the turmoil within Waystar Royco and the Roy family comes to a head in a battle for control over the media conglomerate. The episode doesn’t disappoint, with labyrinthine deal-making amid public tap-dancing that’s both harrowing and hilarious. In all the chaos, you’d think someone would notice that papa bear Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is seriously losing it. How will the family pull out of this latest spiral?
The Simpsons
SUNDAY: Mayhem ensues in the parking lot of the Prestige Motel, where the sign reads “Free peak TV in every room.” The eternally clever animated satire doesn’t miss a beat in the conclusion of its two-part spot-on send-up of “prestige TV” crime drama, Fargo-style. Simulating the streaming experience, including a well-timed fast-forward that made me laugh out loud, “A Serious Flanders” finds Ned and Homer in grave slapstick peril from a ruthless debt collector, international assassins and the self-righteous wrath of Marge. Guest voices include Succession’s Brian Cox, Chris O’Dowd, Cristin Milioti, Joe Mantegna and Justified’s Timothy Olyphant as Ned’s revered father, the late sheriff who like most Springfield residents, past or present, isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.
Dexter: New Blood
SUNDAY: Speaking of prestige crime drama, the Dexter reboot picks up with Dexter aka Jim Lindsay (Michael C. Hall) trying to make amends with his resentful son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), all while his cabin becomes Ground Zero for a police search and rescue. Their target: the creep Dexter killed and hid on the premises. Some things never change.
Dexter: New Blood where to stream
Mayor of Kingstown
SUNDAY: Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan moves from the West to the Midwest for his next project: a bleak downer set in a Michigan town whose main business is incarceration, with seven prisons in a 10-mile radius of Kingstown. Keeping the peace among the various gang and mob factions are the McLusky brothers: “Mayor”—think “Godfather”—Mitch (Kyle Chandler), lone-wolf brother Mike (Jeremy Renner) and the youngest, Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop. Making deals and bending the law, the McLuskys rule Kingstown, but when circumstances force Mike to take the reins, life in this grim industrial city may never be the same. Oscar winner Dianne Weist plays Miriam, their disapproving mother. Two episodes kick off the series, with the pilot airing on Paramount Network after a new episode of the mega-hit Yellowstone.
Inside Weekend TV:
- The French Connection (Saturday, 8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): Marking the 50th anniversary of the Oscar-winning crime-drama classic, director William Friedkin joins TCM host Ben Mankiewicz for a screening to discuss the film’s impact and legacy.
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Holiday movies to watch while shopping online include GAC Family’s Christmas Time Is Here (Saturday, 8/7c), Lifetime’s A Picture Perfect Holiday (Saturday, 8/7c), Hallmark Channel’s My Christmas Family Tree (Saturday, 8/7c) and A Holiday in Harlem (Sunday, 8/7c); and in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ One December Night (Saturday, 10/9c), Peter Gallagher and Bruce Campbell star as rock-star dads staging a reunion.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30/PT, NBC): Jonathan Majors, star of HBO’s defunct Lovecraft Country and the Netflix Western hit The Harder They Fall, is the first-time guest host, joined by musical guest Taylor Swift making her fifth visit to the stage.
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Saturday, midnight/11c, streaming on Crunchyroll): Taking place in 2032 L.A., between the events of the iconic original movie and Blade Runner 2049, a Japanese-American anime series follows an amnesiac woman whose only clues to her identity are a black lotus tattoo and a locked data device. Crunchyroll streams the Japanese version with subtitles. Adult Swim’s will be dubbed in English.
- Foodgod (Sunday, streaming on discovery+): The popular social-media foodie gets his own four-part series, visiting hotspots in L.A., New York, Las Vegas and Miami with famous friends including executive producer Kris Jenner.
- Yellowstone (Sunday, 8/7c, Paramount Network): Following last week’s blockbuster season opener, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) continues his crusade for revenge, getting help from some unexpected allies.
- Diana (Sunday, 9/8c, CNN): The finale of the docuseries about the life of the “people’s princess” ends with her untimely death in 1997 and the emotional global aftermath.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, 10:30/9:30c, HBO): The Big Bang Theory/The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco guests as Heidi, the optometrist girlfriend of Freddy Funkhouser (Vince Vaughn) who takes on Larry David as a cantankerous client. What are the odds they won’t see eye to eye?