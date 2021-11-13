Adele ‘One Night Only,’ Beatles on ’60 Minutes,’ Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ A Fateful Meeting on ‘Succession’

In a coup for CBS, Adele previews her new album and sits with Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour prime-time concert special. 60 Minutes digs into the Beatles archive with director Peter Jackson. Showtime’s riveting Yellowjackets follows a female high-school soccer team’s struggle to survive after a plane crash, then catches up with them as tormented adults. An eventful shareholders’ meeting tests the Roy family’s empire on Succession.

CBS

Adele One Night Only

Special 8:30/7:30c

SUNDAY: Who says all the big stars have gone to streaming or premium cable? CBS proudly presents Adele, previewing her long-awaited new album and belting classics including the Oscar-winning “Skyfall” from the scenic Griffith Observatory in L.A. during a two-hour concert special. Included in the event is an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the superstar opens up about her career, divorce, motherhood, weight loss and more. Hey, if Oprah is good enough for Harry and Meghan, why not music royalty?

Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.

60 Minutes

7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: Music fans will want to turn to CBS earlier in the evening for Jon Wertheim’s interview with director Peter Jackson, whose highly anticipated docuseries Get Back (premiering over Thanksgiving weekend) sheds new light on the Beatles’ final days while recording Let It Be. As Jackson sifted through nearly 60 hours of archival footage from 50 years ago, he realized there’s a new story to tell about the legendary band’s break-up.

SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Elements of Lord of the Flies and Lost collide with a contemporary suspense yarn in a luridly intriguing melodrama about a championship female high-school soccer team whose plane crash-landed into the wilderness back in 1996. What happened during the 19 months before they were rescued? Flashbacks suggest some seriously bloody tribal savagery ensued, but the adult survivors (played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress) aren’t talking a quarter-century later. When someone starts digging up their secrets, their lives begin to unravel, and flashbacks show us in graphic detail the Yellowjackets’ struggle to survive.

HBO

Succession

9/8c

SUNDAY: We’ve been waiting all season for the shareholders’ meeting, when the turmoil within Waystar Royco and the Roy family comes to a head in a battle for control over the media conglomerate. The episode doesn’t disappoint, with labyrinthine deal-making amid public tap-dancing that’s both harrowing and hilarious. In all the chaos, you’d think someone would notice that papa bear Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is seriously losing it. How will the family pull out of this latest spiral?

FOX

The Simpsons

8/7c

SUNDAY: Mayhem ensues in the parking lot of the Prestige Motel, where the sign reads “Free peak TV in every room.” The eternally clever animated satire doesn’t miss a beat in the conclusion of its two-part spot-on send-up of “prestige TV” crime drama, Fargo-style. Simulating the streaming experience, including a well-timed fast-forward that made me laugh out loud, “A Serious Flanders” finds Ned and Homer in grave slapstick peril from a ruthless debt collector, international assassins and the self-righteous wrath of Marge. Guest voices include Succession’s Brian Cox, Chris O’Dowd, Cristin Milioti, Joe Mantegna and Justified’s Timothy Olyphant as Ned’s revered father, the late sheriff who like most Springfield residents, past or present, isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Dexter: New Blood

9/8c

SUNDAY: Speaking of prestige crime drama, the Dexter reboot picks up with Dexter aka Jim Lindsay (Michael C. Hall) trying to make amends with his resentful son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), all while his cabin becomes Ground Zero for a police search and rescue. Their target: the creep Dexter killed and hid on the premises. Some things never change.

Emerson Miller/ViacomCBS

Mayor of Kingstown

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan moves from the West to the Midwest for his next project: a bleak downer set in a Michigan town whose main business is incarceration, with seven prisons in a 10-mile radius of Kingstown. Keeping the peace among the various gang and mob factions are the McLusky brothers: “Mayor”—think “Godfather”—Mitch (Kyle Chandler), lone-wolf brother Mike (Jeremy Renner) and the youngest, Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop. Making deals and bending the law, the McLuskys rule Kingstown, but when circumstances force Mike to take the reins, life in this grim industrial city may never be the same. Oscar winner Dianne Weist plays Miriam, their disapproving mother. Two episodes kick off the series, with the pilot airing on Paramount Network after a new episode of the mega-hit Yellowstone.

