‘X-Men ’97’: Disney+ Is Reviving Marvel’s ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’

If you liked the 1990s Marvel series X-Men: The Animated Series, then this news out of Disney+ Day is for you: The streaming service is reviving it in X-Men ’97.

The new series is a revival, picking up where the original, which aired five seasons from 1992 to 1997, and bringing back some of its cast members, according to The Wrap. However, only some will once again be voicing their characters from X-Men: The Animated Series, while others will be taking on new ones.

Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Alyson Court are among the stars returning from the original series. Joining them in the voice cast are Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

Beau DeMayo will serve as head writer and executive producer on the series. Jake Castorena is the supervising director, while Charley Feldman is the supervising producer. From the original X-Men: The Animated Series, writers Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston will consult.

Disney+ also teased the upcoming new revival with a couple of posts on Twitter for Disney+ Day. “We’ve missed you, too. See you in 2023 with all-new episodes,” reads the caption with a fun photo attached. Check it out below.

In addition to this new X-Men series, the streaming service also detailed its plans for other Marvel properties, including ordering two other animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel’s Zombies.

X-Men ’97, 2023, Disney+