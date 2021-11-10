‘Queen of the Universe’ First Look: Drag Stars From Around the World Compete for $250,000 (VIDEO)

Paramount+ has unveiled its first trailer for the highly-anticipated new series Queen of the Universe.

The streamer also revealed which drag stars are competing in the global competition, which is executive produced by RuPaul and hosted by Graham Norton. Set to premiere Thursday, December 2, Queen of the Universe will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in several territories including the U.S., the Nordics, Latin America, Australia, and Canada.

Bringing together 14 of the world’s fiercest queens, the series sees them vie for the title of “Queen of the Universe” along with a cash prize of $250,000. Every episode will showcase the contestants’ real vocal prowess as they forgo lip-synching to debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the show’s Pop Diva Panel of judges.

Making up the panel are Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis, and Vanessa Williams. Expect plenty of show-stopping moments from the queens as they deliver larger-than-life performances like no other.

Among the competitors are Ada Vox (USA), Aria B Cassadine (USA), Betty Bitschlap (Denmark), Chy’enne Valentino (USA), Gingzilla (Australia), Grag Queen (Brazil), Jujubee (USA), La Voix (England), Leona Winter (France), Matante Alex (Canada), Novaczar (USA), Rani Ko-he-nur (India), Regina Voce (Mexico), and Woowu (China).

The first look trailer, below, offers viewers a peek into the action including intros for Norton and the judges, as well as some of the spectacular performances that await streamers this winter. Catch them below, and don’t miss Queen of the Universe when it premieres this December.

Queen of the Universe, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 2, Paramount+