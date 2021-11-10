‘Lost in Space’: Will Robinson Faces Danger in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

The first full trailer for Lost in Space‘s third and final season has arrived ahead of its Wednesday, December 1 debut on Netflix.

The stakes are higher than ever as the Robinson family’s survival instincts are put to the test under extreme situations. After being trapped for a year on a mysterious planet, Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins), and the Robot take on the task of leading 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation mission.

But before the mission is complete secrets are unearthed that could change their lives forever. Meanwhile, John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker), along with Don (Ignacio Serricchio) will have to battle overwhelming odds as they attempt to reunite with their children.

As teased in the trailer below, Will must face potentially insurmountable danger to do what’s right for everyone as he comes under fire, putting others at risk. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of being, not only lost but separated from each other as they face their biggest alien threat yet.

Created by Zack Estrin who executive produces alongside Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazma, and Burk Sharpless, Lost in Space‘s final season is made up of eight 45-minute episodes that will be available for streaming all at once.

Along with Stephens, Parker, Jenkins, Sundwall, Russell, Serrichio, the series also features costar Parker Posey among others. Premiering in 2018, Lost in Space is a reboot of the classic TV series with the same name from the 1960s. Don’t miss the show’s final chapter when Season 3 arrives in December. Until then, check out the full trailer, below.

Lost in Space, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, December 1, Netflix