Nickelodeon’s ‘Monster High’ Movie Sets Cast as Production Begins

Nickelodeon is teaming up with Mattel for its latest spooky fare as they announced production on a live-action television movie musical based on the Monster High franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures.

The full feature-length movie is set to begin filming this month in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is expected to debut on Nickelodeon in 2022. Tentatively titled Monster High, the cast includes Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf, Ceci Balagot as Frankie Stein, Nayah Damasen as Draculaura, Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon, Kyle Selig as Mr. Komos, and Marci T. House as Headmistress as Bloodgood.

Other stars include Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald, Nasiv Sall, and more fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe.

Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf who was born half human and half werewolf as she arrives at her new school. Making friends with classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf begins to feel as though she’s found the place where she truly fits in. The only catch? She’s keeping her human half a secret.

When a plan to destroy Monster High is uncovered, Clawdeen must embrace her monster heart in order to find a way to save the day. Along with this live-action movie, an animated series based off the franchise is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon next year. Both titles are part of the growing slate of Mattel Television content coming to the children’s network.

Current series and specials under the banner include content based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket, and Firearm Sam. Meanwhile, Monster High was first introduced in 2010 and has since garnered a global fanbase that embraces its message of inclusivity.

