Emilio Estevez Speaks Out Over ‘Mighty Ducks’ Exit, Reveals Own COVID Battle

Emilio Estevez is clearing the air when it comes to his abrupt exit from Disney+‘s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The actor, who has been a part of the franchise for years, recently made headlines after it was reported that he would not return for Season 2 due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But in a new statement shared with Deadline, the performer is clarifying a few things.

According to a lengthy statement, Estevez reveals that his exit “was nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute and not, as some would believe an anti-vaccine position.” At the beginning of the response, the actor also made it clear, “I am not anti-vaxx.”

Estevez revealed his own battle with COVID-19, saying “I suffered the summer and fall of 2020 from what we now know as ‘Long Haul Syndrome.'” Putting to rest the idea that his departure had anything to do with the virus, Estevez further added, “my exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences – any other narrative is false.”

“To the fans of the franchise – I am as disappointed as you are,” he stated. “To my Ducks cast and crew – have a wonderful Season 2 on the show and please know that I will miss you all. It was an honor and a thrill to be able to return as the iconic and beloved character, Gordon Bombay, a character which has been a celebrated benchmark in my 40 year career. And I thank the studio and the producers for creating an opportunity to allow me to visit him again. Ducks Fly Together!”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuted earlier this year in March 2021 and stars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon, among others.

