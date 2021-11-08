‘Foodgod’ Visits Kim Kardashian West & Kris Jenner in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Foodgod is coming to discovery+ beginning Sunday, November 14, and in an exclusive first look, the titular foodie (also known as Jonathan Cheban) is turning to some close friends for a fun time in the kitchen.

The lifelong foodie who has gained millions of followers online for his unique take on all things food is kicking off his new discovery+ show with a West Coast experience featuring pals Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner. In a sneak peek clip, above, the trio admires a selection of cotton candy creations from Polar Playground that are made to look like animals.

“Are these not the cutest?” Kim exclaims as her mother walks into the kitchen where the magic is taking place. “Oh my god!” Kris answers as they all lose it over the whimsical food art.

What proceeds are some photo-taking sessions as well as a few taste tests of the flavored candies that make up the fluffy figures. This is just a little taste of what viewers can expect from the premiere of the four-episode season of Foodgod.

Also in the episode, see what a ’50s diner experience at Frisco’s is like. Plus, Foodgod visits San Pedro Fish Market with the world’s tallest supermodel in tow among many other things. Don’t miss the premiere, and catch other famous guests like Fat Joe, Savannah Lee Smith, Taylor Dayne, Romero Britton, and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto as the season unfolds on discovery+.

In the meantime, check out the clip, above, and mark your calendars for the show’s debut.

Foodgod, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, discovery+