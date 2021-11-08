‘The Bus’ Stops by ‘The Neighborhood,’ Live Playoffs on ‘The Voice,’ HGTV Calls ‘The Closer,’ British Crime Drama on Acorn
NFL legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis visits CBS’ The Neighborhood, but not everyone’s happy about it. Live playoffs begin on NBC’s The Voice, with the Top 20 performing. A new HGTV series enlists a real-estate expert to help picky clients find the perfect home to renovate. Acorn’s fact-based Manhunt crime drama wraps its second season, while Dalgliesh tackles a second case in an adaptation of P.D. James’ The Black Tower.
The Neighborhood
Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is understandably thrilled to meet Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, one of his pro football idols, until he learns the Hall of Famer has a history with his wife Tina (Tichana Arnold). Awkward!
The Voice
The Top 20 performers have been set, so it’s time to move to the Live Playoffs, when America gets to vote on who moves on to a spot in the Top 13. Eliminations are announced Tuesday, with one singer from the Wildcard Instant Save and Comeback Vote joining 12 others in the next round.
Call the Closer
As the title suggests, St. Louis-based real estate and renovation expert Lauren Risley knows how to seal the deal. She takes on picky clients to finalize the home-buying process and sticks with them to help renovate their purchase into a dream home. In the opener, Lauren is the sixth agent to guide a young couple of polar opposites to settle on a property. They choose a 150-year-old house that requires a mammoth do-over.
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
The engrossing British crime drama, based on the cases of DCI Colin Sutton (Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes), concludes its second season with Sutton arguing to keep his surveillance strategy in play, despite a recent setback, to capture the serial rapist.
Manhunt: The Night Stalker where to stream
Also on Acorn:
- A second two-part mystery for Dalgliesh, based on P.D. James’ “The Black Tower,” finds the detective-poet Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) heading to rustic Dorset on a holiday to visit an old acquaintance, only to learn—as most literary sleuths do—that murder never takes a break. Suspicious deaths involving a nearby home for the disabled pique Dalgliesh’s interest, clashing with local authorities as he snoops around, ultimately to his peril.
Inside Monday TV:
- Best Shape of My Life (streaming on YouTube Originals): In six episodes dropping over five days, Will Smith chronicles his Fitbit-inspired commitment to whole health, including grueling workouts and stress-relief mindfulness sessions.
- NCIS (9/9c, CBS): Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson guests as McGee’s (Sean Murray) mother-in-law, Judy, who discovers a dead body in the sauna of a cruise ship, launching an NCIS investigation.
- Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards (10/9c, ABC): In advance of Wednesday’s main event, ABC News follows country stars including awards host Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Lady A and more during a week on the road throughout the U.S. as they meet and entertain their fans.
- Ferguson Rises (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): An Independent Lens documentary takes a deeply personal look back at the 2014 police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. by a white officer in Ferguson, Missouri, sparking protests reminiscent of the more recent Black Lives Matter uprising after George Floyd’s murder. The film features an in-depth interview with Michael’s grieving father, Michael Brown Sr.