‘The Bus’ Stops by ‘The Neighborhood,’ Live Playoffs on ‘The Voice,’ HGTV Calls ‘The Closer,’ British Crime Drama on Acorn

NFL legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis visits CBS’ The Neighborhood, but not everyone’s happy about it. Live playoffs begin on NBC’s The Voice, with the Top 20 performing. A new HGTV series enlists a real-estate expert to help picky clients find the perfect home to renovate. Acorn’s fact-based Manhunt crime drama wraps its second season, while Dalgliesh tackles a second case in an adaptation of P.D. James’ The Black Tower.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood

8/7c

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is understandably thrilled to meet Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, one of his pro football idols, until he learns the Hall of Famer has a history with his wife Tina (Tichana Arnold). Awkward!

NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The Top 20 performers have been set, so it’s time to move to the Live Playoffs, when America gets to vote on who moves on to a spot in the Top 13. Eliminations are announced Tuesday, with one singer from the Wildcard Instant Save and Comeback Vote joining 12 others in the next round.

HGTV

Call the Closer

Series Premiere 9/8c

As the title suggests, St. Louis-based real estate and renovation expert Lauren Risley knows how to seal the deal. She takes on picky clients to finalize the home-buying process and sticks with them to help renovate their purchase into a dream home. In the opener, Lauren is the sixth agent to guide a young couple of polar opposites to settle on a property. They choose a 150-year-old house that requires a mammoth do-over.

ACORN TV

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Season Finale

The engrossing British crime drama, based on the cases of DCI Colin Sutton (Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes), concludes its second season with Sutton arguing to keep his surveillance strategy in play, despite a recent setback, to capture the serial rapist.

Also on Acorn:

A second two-part mystery for Dalgliesh, based on P.D. James’ “The Black Tower,” finds the detective-poet Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) heading to rustic Dorset on a holiday to visit an old acquaintance, only to learn—as most literary sleuths do—that murder never takes a break. Suspicious deaths involving a nearby home for the disabled pique Dalgliesh’s interest, clashing with local authorities as he snoops around, ultimately to his peril.

