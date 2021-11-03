‘Pen15’ Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Teases Growing Pains for Maya & Anna (VIDEO)

Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) are back for more adolescent dramedy in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Pen15.

Part 2 of Season 2 is set to arrive with seven all-new episodes on Friday, December 3 and Hulu is giving fans a first look with a newly unveiled trailer. The R-rated “traumedy” follows Anna and Maya in their middle school years set in the year 2000.

The adult Erskine and Konkle portray their 13-year-old selves in the half-hour show in which they’re acting alongside real 13 year olds. Outcasts among their fellow students, the new teaser is hinting at new growing pains for the girls.

Between new romances and hardships at home like the split between Anna’s parents, and an apparent loss in one of their families, it’s tough being a young teen. Despite some of the darker moments, Anna and Maya’s signature comedy style shines through as Maya’s younger cousin visits and the girls make a bold choice to run away from home among other elements.

The video offers a peek into the ongoing seventh-grade world that Maya and Anna inhabit. Created and written by Erskine, Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, they executive produce the comedy alongside Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Ali Bell, Marc Provissiero, Brook Pobjoy, and Debbie Liebling.

Don’t miss the fun, check out the hilarious teaser trailer, below, and mark your calendars for the return of Maya and Anna’s middle school adventures as Pen15 continues on Hulu.

Pen15, Season 2, Part 2, Premieres Friday, December 3, Hulu