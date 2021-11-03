‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Landmark Season 15 Sets Premiere at FXX

The gang is heading to Ireland as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gears up for its landmark record-breaking 15th season.

Set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, the hit FXX show becomes the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. Having debuted in 2005, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has racked up more than 1.8 billion hours viewed since its series premiere.

Described as the show’s most ambitious chapter yet, Season 15 follows the gang in the seismic wake of COVID-19 and all things 2020. With rules changing at a quick pace, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are doing their best to continue business as usual.

Facing the music, the group must decide who they’ll become amid the cultural upheaval in 2021. Across eight episodes and the Atlantic Ocean, viewers will find them answering the question in a way only the gang could think to. Along with teasing the premiere, FXX unveiled the Season 15 key art featuring the stars who are sporting a little extra Irish flare.

In its latest chapter, the series aims to deliver more of the hardest laughs on TV by seeing the gang exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities, and homeland roots. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by McElhenney, Day, Howerton, David Hornsby, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, Nick Frenkel, and Michel Rotenberg.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 15 Premiere, Wednesday, December 1, FXX (next day on FX on Hulu)