First Look: Matt Ryan Returns to ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ as Dr. Gwyn Davies

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow can’t quit Matt Ryan. And we love them for that.

Before wrapping his run last season as exorcist John Constantine — originally introduced in NBC’s short-lived 2014 series — it was announced that Ryan would be shucking the trenchcoat and hexes, but not the show itself: He’d be back for Season 8 of the CW scream, sporting both his natural brown hair color and a whole new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies. And we have your first good look at the fella:

This summer, Ryan told TV Insider that the “eccentric” doctor was a bit less progressive than the sexually fluid and mystically inclined Constantine, not to mention the rest of the out-there Legends. “The most interesting thing about Gwyn in that way is that the sensibilities he brings from his time period [of the 1920s] are very different to what these very open, woke time travelers who’ve seen everything. Gwyn’s just been stuck in his world, so that’s an interesting dynamic for me to get into.”

Ryan also clarified how we should actually be saying the Welsh Gwyn’s name. “I feel that everybody in the U.S. generally pronounces it as ‘Davies’ and I like that because that’s something that Gwyn would probably be pissed off about,” he laughed. “He’d keep on correcting people. It’s pronounced ‘Davis,’ not ‘Davies.'”

Gwyn makes his debut in next week’s episode, “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist,” when Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), and Gary (Adam Tsekham) arrive in New York City and finally track down the one person they think can return them to their timeline. Unfortunately, Dr. Davies isn’t the scientist they expected. Which is pretty much par for the course when it comes to this crew.

