First Look at Damian Lewis & Guy Pearce in ‘A Spy Among Friends’ (PHOTO)

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce are playing spies in the upcoming BritBox UK and Spectrum Originals series A Spy Among Friends — and they definitely look the parts on set.

A photo has been released of the pair at work on the six-episode limited series in which they’ll be playing Nicholas Elliott (Lewis) and Kim Philby (Pearce), spies and lifelong friends. Check it out above.

The drama, based on a true story and Ben Macintyre’s New York Times best-selling book, “follows a friendship that resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence at the height of the Cold War and shaped the field of play for the dangerous game against Russia that we’re still trying to win today,” according to the official description. It will debut in fall 2022 on BritBox in the UK and Spectrum’s On Demand platform in the U.S.

The cast also includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Stephen Kunken, and Adrian Edmondson.

“These fabulous scripts by Alex Cary take an up-close look at friendship — a friendship that was blinded by love, class, and membership to the right clubs, and ended in betrayal and the deaths of thousands,” Lewis said when the series was announced.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the intriguing MI6 history and getting to go on this journey with Damian makes it all the more brilliant,” Pearce added.

Lewis (through his production company Ginger Biscuit Entertainment) also executive produces, along with creator Alexander Cary, Patrick Spence, Nick Murphy, and Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen (for Veritas Entertainment Group). Murphy directs the limited series, and Chrissy Skinns produces.

A Spy Among Friends, Series Premiere, Fall 2022, Spectrum Originals & BritBox UK