‘Fall’ for Netflix’s Stylish Black Western, A Pivotal ‘Survivor’ Moment, ‘Million’ Time Jump, Airborne ‘CSI’ Mystery

Idris Elba, Regina King and Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors are among the stars of Netflix’s stylized Western The Harder They Fall. A single player could change the balance of power on Survivor. ABC’s A Million Little Things takes a six-month time jump. The rebooted CSI: Vegas investigates a locked-room mystery aboard a plane with no survivors.

The Harder They Fall

Movie Premiere

With a flourish that has been likened to Tarantino, first-time director Jeymes Samuel enlists an all-star Black cast to bring real-life legends to life in a buzzworthy revenge Western. Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors stars as the Robin Hook-like outlaw Nat Love, whose nemesis Rufus Buck (Luther’s Idris Elba) has just been released from prison, setting up a showdown between their two gangs. The outstanding cast includes Regina King as “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary, LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill and co-stars Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr. and Edi Gathegi among others. Saddle up!

Survivor

8/7c

As often happens on this show about endurance and strategy, the person seen as most endangered can somehow turn the tables. That could happen with Erika, who was sent to Exile Island upon the merge with a target on her back, only to learn that she now has the power to choose to reverse the outcome of the immunity challenge and send the perceived victors to tribal council upon her return. Will she?

A Million Little Things

10/9c

Leapfrogging over six months of misery for this crew, the show jumps forward in time to reveal Maggie (Allison Miller) finally having success both professionally and personally, while her ex, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), is still coping with his past. Rome (Romany Malco) faces another possible setback with his film, while wife Regina (Christina Moses) has her own drama to deal with. Because when don’t they?

CSI: Vegas

10/9c

One of the reasons the original CSI was such a hit was the quality of its outlandish mysteries. Continuing the tradition, Vegas sends its team to investigate a variation on the locked-room puzzle, involving a cargo plane that lands autonomously with everyone on board having been killed. Back at HQ, Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox) get closer to figuring out who framed Hodges.

Dopesick

In another powerful episode of the docudrama about the scourge of OxyContin, cold-blooded pharma mogul Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) devises a strategy to “hammer the abusers” to convince critics that the ODs are a law enforcement, not a medical, problem. (Adding to the subterfuge: former prosecutors like Rudy Giuliani are now in private practice, representing Purdue and its lethal drug.) Thankfully, the state attorneys and DEA crusader Bridget Meyer haven’t given up, unearthing evidence of the faulty science used to market the drug while linking more deaths to common usage. For the addicts, including the former Dr. Fennix (Michael Keaton) and his one-time patient Betsy (Kaitlyn Dever), the road to recovery continues to be harder than anyone imagined.

