Why We Don’t Think ‘Walker’ Will Kill Off Lindsey Morgan’s Micki

Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) is going to have to get used to working without his partner in Season 2 of the CW drama. Lindsey Morgan, who plays Cordell’s partner Micki Ramirez, is exiting Walker in Season 2, Deadline reports.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” she said in a statement. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

The good news is Morgan could return in the future. “We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best,” the CW and CBS Studios said in a joint statement. “She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for ‘Micki’ to return.”

And while Micki could certainly only be seen in flashbacks — like Genevieve Padalecki’s Emily, Cordell’s late wife, in Season 1 — that does make us think that Walker won’t be killing off Morgan’s character. That being said, she is in the middle of a storyline that could very well lead to her death: deep undercover, trying to get to who was targeting Cordell (as he finds out in the premiere). But it would be much more interesting to see how Micki’s written out and the impact it leaves on everyone if she’s still alive.

That undercover assignment could be tied to how she’s written out, but maybe she has to go into witness protection as a result (which leaves the door open for a return) or it changes her career path in some way. Or maybe the undercover assignment stretches out to something that takes her out of Texas and she can’t stay in contact with the others.

And as for those closest to her, Cordell’s going to need to get a new partner and he might end up feeling guilty if the assignment is the reason for however she exits. The biggest question marks surround her boyfriend Trey (Jeff Pierre). If he’s sticking around — and nothing’s been said to suggest he isn’t — there has to be a reason why if Micki’s still alive. (We’re hoping they don’t break up because we love them together.) Why wouldn’t he go with her into witness protection if that’s her exit? Sure, he has ties to the Walker family and has his job at the high school, but would he choose that over her? If she remains undercover and he can’t go with her, that would provide an easy explanation.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW