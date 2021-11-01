Bravo Announces ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

The Real Housewives franchise continues to expand as the series heads to Dubai for Bravo’s first original international edition.

Bravo has given the greenlight for The Real Housewives of Dubai, which is set to premiere in 2022 as the 11th city in the franchise. The series will follow a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires, or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists in the desert paradise of Dubai. Known for its over-the-top opulence, stunning modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene, The City of God will make the perfect setting for the Real Housewives.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” said executive producer Andy Cohen, who announced the series on NBC’s Today this morning.

“This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise,” Cohen told Today hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens serving as executive producers. Cohen is also on board as an executive producer.

Fans can also add their mark on the upcoming series, as the network is looking for an official show hashtag. Using Twitter Conversation Cards, fans will be able to cast their vote for either #RHODubai or #RHODXB.

The Real Housewives format has been sold around the world, but this will be the first international season produced by Bravo. Current editions include Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City. There was also a 2010 season set in D.C.

