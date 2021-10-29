VH1 Announces ‘Naughty or Nice’ Holiday Movie Lineup From Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx & More

VH1 is kicking off the holiday season with its first-ever Naughty or Nice lineup of new movies from several star-studded producers, including Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, and Kim Fields.

“With our Naughty or Nice film slate, VH1 is reimagining the holidays with modern, fresh takes,” stated Nina L. Diaz, MTV Entertainment Group’s CCO/President of Content. “Working together with Eva, Jamie, Kim, Nick as well as our long-standing partners Randy and Fenton has truly been a gift that keeps on giving.”

Starring executive producer Fields, Adventures in Christmasing will kick off the holiday movie lineup on November 29. The film follows successful talk show host Parker Baldwin as she is butts heads with TV survivalist and adventurer Finn Holt for a holiday TV event in the wild. “Unexpectedly impacting each other, they come to realize life is the greatest adventure,” reads the movie’s description. The movie also stars Adrian Holmes, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille, and Jonathan Silverman.

Premiering on December 2, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas comes from executive producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, and is described as “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made.” Poking fun at the stereotypical holiday romance movie formula, the film follows a “big-city fashion journalist” as she finds herself wrapped up in a plot to destroy Christmas while on assignment in a holiday-obsessed small town. The jam-packed cast includes RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, and Michelle Visage, along with many fan-favorite drag stars.

“Hip-Hop’s most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image,” reads the logline for Hip Hop Family Christmas, which premieres on December 6. Starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, and Serayah, among others, Jamie Foxx will executive produce with his producing partner Datari Turner.

What happens when a “hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater” marries a man she just met on a Christmas bachelorette weekend? Executive producer Eva Longoria’s Let’s Get Merried premieres on December 13 and stars Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power, and Savannah Basley.

Lastly, Nick Cannon’s Miracles Across 125th Street follows a Harlem rapper who confronts his past by returning to his family’s church on Christmas Eve after battling drug addiction. Cannon will star alongside Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, and many more. Just in time for the holiday, the film premieres on December 20.

Naughty or Nice Movie Lineup, November 29 – December 20, VH1