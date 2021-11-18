‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick on Jenny Coming to Terms With Her Feelings for Travis

We all do questionable things when we’re drunk. Most of us don’t bust open our old gunshot wound in the process! At the end of last week’s episode, tipsy but determined undersheriff Jenny (Katheryn Winnick, above) got frustrated by the slow-going search for answers about the car crash at the center of Big Sky Season 2’s mystery.

With PI pal Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) in tow, she decided to follow a person of interest as he left the bar. The ladies found themselves in what Winnick dubs “the ultimate standoff” with the local crime syndicate after Jenny was revealed to be a cop.

Tonight, we pick up mid-standoff, and while the women will get to walk away, there may be consequences. Someone in the crew grows suspicious of undercover cop Travis (Logan Marshall-Green), Jenny’s latest fling. When he goes missing, she fears the worst.

“This is the episode where she realizes her feelings are more involved,” Winnick says. “She needs to do whatever it takes to make sure he’s OK, and even use her badge to cross the lines of the law to hopefully find him again. She is on the hunt.”

