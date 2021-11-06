Looking for a Thrill Ride? A Light Rom-Com? New Netflix Movies for Every Mood

In search of something new for your next movie night? Netflix is setting subscribers up with titles for every mood this holiday season.

I want a thrill ride… with Red Notice

To catch a crafty, elusive art thief known as the Bishop (Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot), the FBI’s top profiler, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) must form an uneasy alliance with another criminal, smooth con artist Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds, above left, with Gadot and Johnson). Steel yourself for explosions, fistfights, and plenty of cracking wise in this throwback to the kind of pre-pandemic blockbuster that would have packed theaters across the country. Available Friday, November 12

I want historical drama… with Passing

Two Black, light-skinned former friends reconnect as adults during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s but find themselves worlds apart: Clare (Ruth Negga) chooses to “pass” as white, while Irene (Tessa Thompson) stays true to her roots. “They’re two sides of the same coin who have made opposite life choices,” says director Rebecca Hall. “They are both attracted and repelled by their differences.” Available Wednesday, November 10

I want a light rom-com… with Love Hard

After a string of dating duds, single L.A. journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) clicks with East Coaster Tag (Never Have I Ever’s Darren Barnet) via a dating app. But when she travels 3,000 miles to surprise him for the holidays, she learns that he lied, and he’s not who he said he was. This is a romantic comedy, so it’s safe to say Natalie will find someone to kiss under the mistletoe by the time the credits roll! Available now

I want a moving musical… with tick, tick…BOOM!

Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial feature film debut by adapting Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s uplifting auto-biographical stage show about aspiring theater composer Jon (Andrew Garfield). He’s still waiting tables as his 30th birthday approaches, and he’s feeling the pressure to succeed in a beautiful story about self-discovery. Available Friday, November 19