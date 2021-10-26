We finally have footage from Cowboy Bebop! After releasing a teaser featuring a standalone adventure that won’t be part of the upcoming series, Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its action-packed space Western.

“They tried to kill me, Ana. If you need to find me, I go by Spike Spiegel these days,” John Cho‘s character tells Tamara Tunie‘s at the beginning of the trailer. We then meet the other two bounty hunters, a.k.a. “cowboys,” trying to outrun their pasts. Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) pilots (and tries to repair) their ship and keep Spike from shooting Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). But are they the good guys or the bad guys? It depends who you ask.

“In this solar system, if the cops and the bounty hunters don’t get you, the syndicate will,” Spike says. “There’s no happy ending here.”

“Whatever happens … happens,” the trailer tells us. Watch it below to see the action, adventure, romance (Spike was in love!), and much more of Cowboy Bebop.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The series follows the scrappy, snarky crew of bounty hunters as they “hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them,” the description warns. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

Cowboy Bebop is based on the beloved anime series. Showrunner André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost serve as executive producers. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation.

Cowboy Bebop, Series Premiere, Friday, November 19, Netflix