‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases Special ‘Lost Session’ Teaser (VIDEO)

In anticipation of the November 19 premiere of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation, the streamer has released a special teaser with footage that won’t be seen in the series!

The clip (watch below), titled “The Lost Session,” is a standalone action-packed adventure that sees Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) hunting for their latest bounty. It features some stylish transitions and camerawork as our trio of cowboys beat up bad guys and trade quips.

Cowboy Bebop presents… The Lost Session pic.twitter.com/TuXRQqehdj — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

There is also a hint of a deeper story as Cho’s Spike is momentarily haunted by a figure from his past. “I’m coming for you,” the sword-wielding menace whispers before Jet and Faye snap Spike out of his daze.

Cowboy Bebop is based on the beloved anime series of the same name by animation outfit Sunrise Studios. Described as an “action-packed space Western,” the series follows three bounty hunters, all trying to escape the past. Spike, Jet, and Faye form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But it’s only so long before their pasts finally catch up with them.

The series was developed by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (High Fidelity) and is written by Christopher Yost (The Mandalorian). Nemec also serves as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Yost.

In addition to Cho, Shakir, and Pineda, the show also stars Alex Hassell (The Boys) as Vicious, Spike’s former partner-turned-nemesis, and Revenge star Elena Satine, who plays the beautiful and mysterious Julia, a woman from Spike’s past who has a complicated romantic history with both him and Vicious.

Cowboy Bebop, Premiere, Friday, November 19, Netflix