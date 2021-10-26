The teenage secret agent — teenagent? — of Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling YA novels is taking on a new mission for his second season of spying, stunts, and high-school truancy, and TV Insider has the U.S. debut of the explosive trailer.

A fan-favorite series for IMDb, the thrilling Alex Rider follows Otto Farrant‘s Alex, a London-based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

“After the success of Season 1, I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to reassemble our fantastic cast for this second, action-packed adventure…with the added bonus of Toby Stephens in a key role,” said Horowitz, author of the Alex Rider franchise.

The second season picks up after Season 1 saw Alex’s world turned upside-down while investigating the mysterious Point Blanc school. All this kid wants is a normal life, but when his new friend Sabina’s father is assassinated by a man who may have killed his uncle, Alex is lured back into the world of Jason Bourne-caliber action that is all over this trailer.

Joining Farrant on the case are costars Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Christopher Robin) as Alex’s caretaker, Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) as his best mate and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) as the shady Mrs. Jones, as well as Toby Stephens as Damian Cray and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance. Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, and series writer Guy Burt.

Alex Rider, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 2, IMDb TV