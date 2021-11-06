Relive the 10 Best Episodes of ‘Supergirl’ Before the Series Finale

The Supergirl series finale will be here before you can say “Hope, help, and compassion for all.” But before that last installment airs on November 9, however, there’s still time to binge-watch the 10 best episodes of the CBS-turned-CW superhero series, as identified by ShowSkimmer (which averages together episode ratings from TV sites that publicly provide ratings).

Might the finale join the Top 10 pantheon below? It certainly sounds like must-see TV. Here’s how The CW sets the scene:

Now scroll down to see the “super” episodes from the series so far…

Season 1, Episode 16, “Falling”

Just as Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) hypes up Supergirl on The Talk—hello, CBS cross-promotion!—Kara undergoes a drastic personality shift by way of red kryptonite and wreaks destruction upon National City.

Season 1, Episode 18, “Worlds Finest”

Kara gets an assist battling Silver Banshee (Italia Ricci) and Livewire (Brit Morgan) when Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash (Grant Gustin) zooms in from an alternate universe. And afterward, the Kryptonian program Myriad turns National City residents into mindless drones.

Season 2, Episode 1, “The Adventures of Supergirl”

When an assassination attempt damages a commercial spacecraft in Supergirl’s Season 2 premiere, Kara flies into the air to rescue the vessel and its passengers—getting a helping hand from cousin Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).

Season 2, Episode 2, “The Last Children of Krypton”

The evil organization Cadmus, hellbent on ridding the world of aliens, unleashes a Kryptonite-powered villain upon National City on the same day that Cat meets new boss Snapper Carr (Ian Gomez) at CatCo.

Season 3, Episode 6, “Midvale”

A flashback episode—and a rare installment of Supergirl without Supergirl—reveals how the death of a childhood friend solidified Kara and Alex’s sisterly relationship. (That friend, Kenny Li, returns alive and well in the Season 6 timetable.)

Season 3, Episode 8, “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1”

The Arrowverse’s 2017–2018 crossover event kicked off with this Supergirl installment, in which Kara heads to Earth-1 to attend Barry’s wedding to Iris West (Candice Patton)—a ceremony that is, of course, ambushed by Nazis from Earth-X.

Season 3, Episode 9, “Reign”

In Season 3’s midseason finale one week later, Kara’s investigation of a mysterious prophecy leads her to a Kryptonian “Worldkiller” named Reign (Odette Annable)—who, tragically, is the sleeper alter-ego of her friend Samantha Arias.

Season 4, Episode 16, “The House of L”

Lex Luther reveals his superpowers to Kara, and flashbacks reveal his run-ins with Red Kara—the Supergirl clone created in Siberia after Kara hit Reign with black kryptonite—who wants to destroy her American counterpart.

Season 5, Episode 9, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One”

In the Arrowverse’s 2019–2020 crossover, the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) rallies the superpowered troops to stop The Anti-Monitor (also LaMonica Garrett) and his plans to destroy every Earth in the multiverse.

Season 5, Episode 13, “It’s a Super Life”

Familiar faces return to the fore as Mr. Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) offers Kara the chance to turn back time and restore her friendship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) in this 100th episode of Supergirl.

Supergirl, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW