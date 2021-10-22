‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creators Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna Developing Hulu Comedy

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are reuniting to work on a new comedy series for Hulu, as first reported by Variety.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend duo is developing a project titled Badass (And Her Sister), with Bloom starring in a dual role. The series follows an impossibly badass spy who tires of life of sexy espionage and decides to move in with her pushover twin sister, where together they learn what it means to actually be a badass. Bloom will play both sisters.

Brosh McKenna and Bloom will write the series while also serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. ABC Signature, where Brosh McKenna and her Lean Machine outfit are under an overall deal, will produce.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ran for four seasons on The CW, ending its run in 2019. The musical comedy-drama starred Bloom as a lawyer who moves across the country to pursue an ex-flame. The show was a critical success, picking up several awards, including a Golden Globe for Bloom for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Brosh McKenna is currently directing her first feature film, Your Place or Mine, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. She previously wrote the screenplays for The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, and Morning Glory. Most recently, she co-wrote the Emma Stone-starring adaptation Cruella.

Bloom has recently done voice work for shows such as HBO Max’s Close Enough and Disney Channel’s Vampirina and Muppet Babies. She also appeared as a guest judge on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and, in 2020, released her book, I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are. Bloom has also been cast in another Hulu pilot, Reboot, from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levita.

Badass (And Her Sister), TBA, Hulu