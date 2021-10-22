Octavia Spencer Will Star In and Produce FX Drama ‘The Bobby Love Story’

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer has joined FX’s upcoming drama, The Bobby Love Story, based on the true story of an escaped convict and his wife of 35+ years who never knew his secret.

Spencer is set to star in and executive produce the one-hour drama, written by Shalisha Francis-Feusner (Seven Seconds). Kerry Washington‘s Simpson Street Productions and ABC Signature will produce the series, with Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner, who helped put the project together, also on board as an exec producer.

The series provides a dramatized account of Bobby Love, the once master thief who faced a 30-year prison sentence. However, Love would escape, fleeing to New York, where he changed his name and began a new life as “Bobby Love,” meeting his wife Cheryl and starting a family. But Love’s past eventually caught up with him in a dramatic fashion.

Bobby and Cheryl serve as executive producers on the show, which is based on Brandon Stanton’s multi-part Love story series from his Humans of New York blog. The infamous couple also released a memoir, The Redemption of Bobby Love: A Story of Faith, Family, and Justice, published on October 5.

Spencer currently stars in the Apple TV+ drama series Truth Be Told, where she plays Poppy Parnell, an investigative reporter behind a hit true-crime podcast. She also recently appeared in the Netflix miniseries Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker. Spencer is a three-time Oscar nominee, winning a Supporting Actress Award in 2012 for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in Tate Taylor’s The Help.

