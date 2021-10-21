Emmett Till’s Mom Drama Series ‘Women of the Movement’ Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement will premiere on Thursday, January 6. The six-episode, three-week-long event will star Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as Till-Mobley, who risked her life to seek justice for the murder of her son, Emmett Till, in the 1955 Jim Crow South.

“Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today,” states the show’s description.

Warren won this year’s Tony for Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance as the titular pop star in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Best known for her work on Broadway, her television credits include appearances on Quantico, Orange Is the New Black, and Blue Bloods.

Also bringing the historical story to life are fellow Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Madam Secretary) as Alma, Cedric Joe (Modern Family, Space Jam: A New Legacy) as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher (True Detective, Justice League) as Gene Mobley, Chris Coy (The Deuce) as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins (Famous in Love) as Roy Bryant, Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant, and Emmy Award winner Glynn Turman (Fargo) as Mose Wright.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Marissa Jo Cerar, the show is produced by Kapital Entertainment, with Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon, and Christopher Benson serving as consultants for the series. Will Smith and Jay-Z serve as executive producers alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Michael Lohmann, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, James Lassiter, Rosanna Grace, Alex Foster, John Powers Middleton, David Clark, and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Written by Cerar, the first episode is directed by Prince-Bythewood, with Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also serving as directors for the series.

Women of the Movement, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, January 6, 8/9c, ABC