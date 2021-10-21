Watch as Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera Spoof ‘Friends’ in Funny Video

There are just some things you don’t do; you don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit into the wind, and you don’t impersonate Monica Geller in front of Courteney Cox.

Melissa Barrera had some fun with her Scream co-star on Wednesday in a video (watch below) posted to Cox’s Instagram. In the clip, Cox bumps into Barrera on the street, specifically outside of Monica’s iconic Manhattan apartment. The two actresses then play out a funny little scene, with Barrera transforming into Cox’s famous Friends character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

“Where you going?” Cox asks Barrera, who responds, “I’m just going home,” motioning towards the building behind her. “Oh, you’re going home?” questions the Cougar Town star. “That’s weird. I don’t think that’s your home.”

While Cox says that she is “really happy [Barrera] joined the Scream cast,” she makes it clear that spoofing Friends is a big no-no. “This is not okay. This is off limits… No, Melissa. No. There’s only so much. Come on, go back to the heights,” Cox tells her, referring to Barrera’s role in the hit Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, In The Heights.

Barrera then storms away while busting out her best Monica impression, screaming, “I know!,” as Cox yells back, “Stop imitating me!”

“Some things are off limits,” Cox wrote alongside the video. In the comments, Barrera continued to poke fun at her castmate, writing, “But… I’ll be there for you.”

Cox and Barrera are set to appear in the upcoming fifth installment of the Scream franchise. Cox will reprise her role as feisty journalist Gale Weathers, while Barrera will play new character, Sam Carpenter. Scream veterans Neve Campbell and David Arquette will also reprise their roles from the original movies.

Scream, In theaters, January 14, 2022

Friends, Complete Series, Streaming, HBO Max