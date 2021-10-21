500th Episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Blacklist’ Returns, Selma Blair’s Journey, ‘Next Thing You Eat’ on Hulu

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU hits a rare milestone—its 500th episode—and brings back one of the squad’s former detectives for the occasion. The Blacklist returns for a ninth season without one of its original stars. An acclaimed documentary profiles actress Selma Blair as she lives with multiple sclerosis. Celebrity restaurateur David Chang explores the future of food in the Hulu docuseries The Next Thing You Eat.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9/8c

It’s old home week, up to a point, on the long-running procedural when SVU marks its landmark 500th episode with the return of former detective Nick Amaro (Danny Pino), who drops a cold case onto the squad’s agenda. He’s now working the forensics side of the beat, representing a company using advanced DNA tech to free wrongly convicted inmates, including one from a 1996 case—under former Capt. Cragen’s (Dann Florek) watch, predating the series premiere. The episode features flashbacks and callbacks to the past, with Aidan Quinn guest-starring as a figure who looms large from Capt. Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) youth. For those keeping count, only Gunsmoke (with 635 episodes) ranks higher than SVU among weekly episodic dramas, but SVU has remained on the air longer, in its 23rd season (compared to Gunsmoke’s 20).

Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist

Season Premiere 8/7c

And who’d have thought this twisty crime drama would still be around for a ninth season—especially considering its heroine, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), didn’t survive the last one. The series picks up two years later, with the FBI task force disbanded and Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) vanished in the wind. All of that changes when a team member is attacked, and a global security conspiracy compels all those left standing to get their act back together.

GETTY

Introducing, Selma Blair

Documentary Premiere

Acclaimed during a theatrical run and at film festivals, this moving documentary showcases the wit and resilience of actress Selma Blair, who opened up her life to director Rachel Fleit’s camera after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. With disarming candor, she assesses her career and family relationships while revealing the challenges of living with this debilitating disease.

GETTY

The Next Thing You Eat

Series Premiere

David Chang knows what we like to eat, as his successful restaurants attest. And in a six-part docuseries, he and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville look at the future of the food business, including how technology is transforming food delivery (drones!) and preparation (robots!). Other subjects include the future of restaurants post-COVID, breakfast and sushi.

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

Series Premiere

More food fun with that unlikely but enduringly delightful pairing of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. They work their magic again as hosts of a competition special where teams of three bakers, or “Scare Squads,” concoct immersive Halloween-inspired confectionary worlds inspired by the concept of fear. Tasty’s food content creator Alvin Zhou is the brave soul who judges the results alongside the hosts.

Inside Thursday TV: