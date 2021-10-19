‘The Freak Brothers’: Woody Harrelson & Pete Davidson-Voiced Series Lands at Tubi

Tubi is breaking into animation with the new adult comedy series The Freak Brothers, based on the underground cult classic comic series by Gilbert Shelton. Featuring an all-star cast, including Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, and Pete Davidson as the titular siblings, the first two episodes will premiere on the Fox Entertainment free streaming service on November 14.

“The eight-episode series chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco,” states the show’s description.

Joining Harrelson, Goodman, and Davidson as brothers Franklin, Freddy, and Phineas are Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony, Phil LaMarr, Liza del Mundo, Danny Gendron, rapper ScHoolboy Q, and Tiffany Haddish as the siblings’ cynical cat, Kitty.

Shelton’s The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers comic series sold over 45 million copies worldwide in 16 different languages and was named “One of the 100 Greatest Comics of the Century” by The Comics Journal. Viewers will get a sneak peek at the new series the day of its premiere during Fox’s “Animation Domination” block.

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” said Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Alan Cohen, Alan Freedland, and Manfred Mroczkowski will executive produce the series with original creator Shelton, along with cast members Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, and Anderson. Grammy Award-winning music producer Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will produce the music for the series in addition to serving as an executive producer with Mike Concepcion.

The Freak Brothers, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, Tubi