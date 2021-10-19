‘The Voice’ Season 21: Watch the Final Battle Round Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice Battles have come to a close as the final remaining spots were filled by the competitors who competed in Night 4 of the round.

Next up will be the Knockouts, but in the meantime, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton helped guide their remaining competitors through this second leg of the competition. Aiding in their efforts were Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

Below, we’re rounding up all of the key moments and decisions made leading into the coveted Knockouts, which will see remaining singers face off against each other with a song of their choosing and the assistance of Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran.

Ryleigh Plank & KCK3 sing Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Up first for the evening was Team Ariana’s Ryleigh and trio KCK3, who practiced their Battle performance with advisor Kristin Chenoweth. While Ariana wanted all of the performers to bring an individuality to the stage, there was a definite balance the coach was pleased with. During the two acts’ time in the spotlight, Ariana was so wowed; it was tough deciding who would move on. Ultimately, Ryleigh was crowned the winner as KCK3 were sent home.

The Cunningham Sisters & Parker McKay perform Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party”

Team Kelly’s young Cunningham Sisters and Parker McKay put their own spin on the classic tune “It’s My Party,” with the help of Battle Advisor Jason Aldean. Ultimately, the Cunningham Sisters and their range of impressive tones won over their coach following the Battle performance, leaving Parker to exit the season.

Berritt Haynes & Kaitlyn Velez sing Coldplay’s “Yellow”

These young performers from Team Blake didn’t get any screen time for their audition process, but Berritt really wowed with his rendition of the Coldplay song, edging him out against teammate Kaitlyn. In the end, he was selected the winner as Kaitlyn was sent packing.

Paris Winngham & Jonathan Mouton perform Luther Vandross’ “Here and Now”

Team Legend’s powerhouse performers were excited to tackle a Luther Vandross tune with their coach and Battle Advisor Camila Cabello. While there were some technical details that needed to be ironed out, such as Jonathan’s habit of holding the mic away from his face, John Legend was pleased with his competitors heading into the Battles. Ultimately, Paris edged out Jonathan to stay in the competition, but it wasn’t long before Blake used the final steal for Jonathan to join his team.

What will happen next? Tune in as the Knockouts kick off on NBC next week.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC