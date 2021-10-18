‘The Voice’: 9 Must-See Performances From Battles Night 3 (VIDEO)

The Voice Battles have reached Night 3 of the Season 21 competition and things are heating up as spots for the Knockouts continue to disappear.

Picking up where things left off in last week’s episodes, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton continue to work with this season’s Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake) to help prepare their team members for the current leg of the competition.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the can’t miss moments from the episode, and stay tuned as the Battles continue on NBC this week.

Joshua Vacanti & Keilah Grace perform Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 You”

These Team Legend performers rehearsed with Battle Advisor Camila Cabello to put together a powerful rock-influenced number. While John and Camila advised the singers to act mad at each other while singing, there was nothing but love between the competitors. But when it was time to crown a winner, Josh was victorious as Keilah left the competition.

Carson Peters & Clint Sherman sing Vince Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away”

Team Blake’s country competitors were excited to meet their Battle Advisor Dierks Bentley who was impressed with the young hopefuls’ voices. Ultimately, Carson had the edge, making him the Battle winner as Clint headed home.

Quick Performances

Some quicker Battles showcased in the episode included Team Kelly’s Holly Forbes and Wyatt Michael who sang Bobby Hebb’s “Sunny” for their performance. Ultimately, Holly was selected as the winner as Wyatt departed the series.

Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen beat out fellow singer Sophia Bromberg for a spot in the Knockouts after out-singing their competitor during a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.” And then there was Team Legend’s Janora Brown and Sadale who took on Ariana’s song “One Last Time” for their Battle. In the end, Shadale’s performance stood out more, leaving John to save her and send Janora packing.

Raquel Trinidad & Hailey Mia sing Christina Aguilera’s “Car Wash”

Team Ariana’s singers got to share a group hug with Battle Advisor Kristin Chenoweth during rehearsals, giving them all the strength to take on Christina Aguilera’s version of “Car Wash.” Despite declaring Raquel as the Battle’s winner, Hailey was saved after Kelly used her steal on the young singer.

Gymani & Aaron Hines perform Tate McRae and Khalid’s “Working”

Team Kelly’s Gymani and Aaron Hines had a chance to showcase their talents to Battle Advisor Jason Aldean before wowing the coaches during their stage performance. Sadly, Kelly could only keep one and Gymani was the lucky singer as she won the round against Aaron.

Sabrina Dias & Jack Rogan sing Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan”

Team Legend’s performers wowed Battle Advisor Camila Cabello during their folksy rehearsal of Taylor Swift’s tune “Cardigan.” With saves and steals on low supply, the stakes were high heading to the stage, and ultimately, Sabrina’s vocals edged out her teammate Jack as coach John kept her and sent him packing.

Manny Keith & Wendy Moten perform Sting’s “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You”

In an unusual turn, Team Blake’s performers had an interesting rehearsal experience as Wendy knew and has performed in the past with Dierks Bentley. Her experience as a performer was evident during the Battles, so her win was unsurprising, but Ariana still saw something special in Manny as she used her remaining steal to keep the singer in the competition.

Who else will carry onto the Knockouts? Stay tuned as the Battles continue on NBC.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC