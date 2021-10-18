Acorn’s ‘Manhunt,’ ‘NCIS’ Without Gibbs, Aussie’s ‘Wakefield’ Cuckoo’s Nest, ‘Joe’s Halloween

Acorn TV’s Manhunt, based on the exploits of a real-life detective, takes on a disturbing new case in its second season. CBS’ NCIS moves on without its leading man. From Australia, the offbeat drama Wakefield looks at life within a psychiatric hospital. Ordinary Joe goes all in on Halloween as a metaphor.

ACORN TV

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Season Premiere

Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes is all business in this absorbing crime drama based on the real-life memoirs of former London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton. A hit in the UK, Manhunt devotes its second season of four episodes (through Nov. 8) to the disturbing rape-and-burglary spree of an unidentified criminal who targeted the elderly in Southeast London from 1992 to 2009. That’s when DCI Sutton is brought in to bring his perspective to the investigation, though his new ideas aren’t always welcomed by the understaffed and underfunded squad. “Something’s got to change,” he resolves as the first episode ends. From there, it’s a race for Sutton to once again get his man.

Bill Inoshita/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

How will the NCIS team get on without Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon)? That’s the question hovering around the hit procedural as it continues minus the presence of its longtime leading man, last seen merrily fly-fishing in Alaska. As if the star’s departure weren’t explosive enough, this week’s case involves the death of a Navy commander whose body suddenly combusts before medical examiner Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) can even get a look at it. This is what’s known as picking up the pieces.

SHOWTIME

Wakefield

Series Premiere 9/8c

“You’re the sanest person in this place,” a co-worker assures Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam), a caring, competent and compassionate nurse in an Australian psychiatric ward. If only they could hear the cacophonous tap-dancing and earworms in his head, triggering traumatic memories from his cloudy past. Poignant, sometimes darkly funny and occasionally surreal, this Aussie import uses shifting points of view among the overworked staff and their clients to portray life within this volatile cuckoo’s nest.

Parrish Lewis/NBC

Ordinary Joe

10/9c

Metaphor alert! It’s Halloween in Joe’s (James Wolk) disparate worlds, and while it can be a treat comparing his situations in these parallel storylines, this week’s storytelling trick employs masks as a symbol for either hiding from reality or, once removed, for facing the choices of the past.

Inside Monday TV: