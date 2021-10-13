‘Dopesick’ Cast & Creator Discuss the Human Cost of the Opioid Epidemic (VIDEO)

In Hulu’s harrowing Dopesick, we see just how insidious both addiction and big pharma can be, as the narrative bounces between three specific time periods.

Created by Buffy the Vampire Slayer baddie-turned-Emmy winning writer Danny Strong (Game Change), the eight-episode indictment is, at times, a legal thriller, a family drama, and a flat-out horror movie. Just when you think the corporate malfeasance has reached its peak, greed and governmental manipulation step in to push things even further. Even as the fatalities mount around their medication.