‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Docuseries: First Trailer Reveals Unseen Footage of Fab Four (VIDEO)

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back gives unprecedented access to the iconic band’s creative process behind their final studio album, Let It Be.

Directed by Oscar-winner Peter Jackson, the three-part series features never-before-seen, restored footage that provides an intimate look at the relationship between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they record their last album. The series is set to land on the streamer on November 25, with subsequent episodes airing Nov. 26 and 27.

The nearly 60 hours of unseen footage was originally shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary feature film. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to be given access to this archive footage, as well as over 150 hours of unheard audio. As can be seen in the trailer (watch below), the once-grainy video has been upgraded, giving viewers a clear look at the world’s most famous band at a pivotal moment in their career.

Audiences will be transported back to the group’s January 1969 recording sessions as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Friendships are strained as the four men are faced with a nearly impossible deadline, causing personal rifts, creative differences, and even Harrison temporarily quitting the band.

However, alongside the tensions, the series also highlights The Beatles’ camaraderie and good humor. In a moment where director Lindsay-Hogg tells the band, “The documentary is grinding to a halt,” Lennon jokes, “Grinding to a halt? I think it’s taking off.” McCartney responds with laughter as he agrees with Lennon that things are picking up, “Here we go,” he chuckles to himself.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes footage, the docuseries also includes — for the first time in its entirety — The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.

McCartney and Starr serve as producers on the project alongside Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen (They Shall Not Grow Old), and Jonathan Clyde (Eight Days a Week). Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones (Eight Days a Week) and Ken Kamins (The Hobbit) are executive producers. Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is the film’s editor, the music supervisor is Giles Martin (Rocketman), Michael Hedges (The Adventures of Tintin) and Brent Burge (The Hobbit) are re-recording mixers, and the music is mixed by Martin and Sam Okell (Yesterday).

The Beatles: Get Back, Premiere, Thursday, November 25, Disney+