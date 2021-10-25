“It’s a story that needed to be told,” Tracy Morgan says of his semi-autobiographical comedy The Last O.G‘s poignant Season 4 opener, which mirrors his real-life recovery following the 2014 tour-van accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

On the show’s cliffhanger 2020 finale, his character, ex-con Tray Barker, fell prey to a violent attack. When he awakens from a coma, a TBI has left him unable to walk. “This is what took place with my [physical] therapist,” the actor continues. “She wouldn’t play with me. She wanted me on my feet and went hard.”

Just like with Morgan, the effort pays off, and soon Tray is out of the hospital and ready to give back. “He’s all about the community,” Morgan says. “You’ll see the caring.” While Tiffany Haddish won’t be returning as Shay, Tray’s ex and the mother of his two teens (Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland), he has a new female foil: The hilarious Da’Vine Joy Randolph joins the cast as an old acquaintance who hates the gentrification of Brooklyn. (She’s not a fan of Tray either!)

“We can’t let these corporations take over the small businesses, man,” Morgan says. “I hope a lot of people watch the season because it’s so relevant.”

The Last O.G., Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 26, 10/9c, TBS