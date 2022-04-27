Tracy Morgan’s Comedy ‘The Last O.G’ Won’t Return for a Fifth Season at TBS

The Last O.G. has aired its last episode as the TBS original starring Tracy Morgan won’t return for a fifth and final season.

According to TV Line, which broke the news, TBS informed the team behind the comedy starring Morgan and co-created by Jordan Peele, that they would not be renewed a few months ago, long before it was announced earlier this week that TBS and TNT wouldn’t be developing any new scripted content moving forward.

Originally debuting in 2018, the half-hour series centered around Morgan’s character Tray Barker, an ex-con who is adjusting to the much-changed world he’s returning to after 15 years behind bars. Returning to a gentrified Brooklyn, Tray discovers that his former girlfriend Shay (Tiffany Haddish) has married a white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise their twins, which Tray never knew existed.

In an effort to connect with his kids, Tray falls back into the skills he learned in prison but utilizes it in unfamiliar territory, making for comedy gold. The show’s fourth (and now final) season concluded with the day of the twins’ high school graduation.

When Tray is saved by his mentee Javi (Giovanni Figueroa) who shoots his nemesis Percy (Wood Harris) to death, Tray takes the rap for the shooting to protect Javi and his budding boxing career. The show concludes with Tray turning himself over to the police.

The Last O.G. was executive produced by Morgan, Peele, showrunner Owen Smith Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, Mike Mariano, and Steve Ast. Let us know what you think of the cancellation in comments, below.