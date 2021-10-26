‘Legally Blonde’ & More Titles to Watch Before They Leave Netflix

Not everything can last forever, especially when it comes to streaming. Below, we’re rounding up a few of the must-see titles to check out before they leave Netflix on October 31.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

“How could I possibly be expected to handle school on a day like this?” Let teen slacker Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) inspire you to play hooky and join him, girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), and friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) on an adventure as they “borrow” a Ferrari, lip-synch the Beatles, and dodge the mean school dean (Jeffrey Jones) in the 1986 comedy.

Legally Blonde

We have zero objections when it comes to this feel-good 2001 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon as an effervescent Harvard Law student who’s unfairly underestimated.

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

This intimate 2016 documentary about the man behind All in the Family and Maude features conversations with colleagues including Family star Rob Reiner and Lear himself, who gives insight into how a poor kid with an unstable childhood became the most influential producer in TV history.