Annaleigh Ashford Belts Out Updated ‘B Positive’ Opening Theme Song (VIDEO)

With the file closed on Gina Dabrowski’s (Annaleigh Ashford) kidney donation to Drew Dunbar (Thomas Middleditch), the sitcom B Positive resets on Thursday just as newly wealthy Gina (RIP, Mr. Knudson!) begins her first day as owner of Valley Hills retirement home.

“At its core, the show’s theme is giving, so Gina pays it forward to the people she loves most,” Ashford says. Firecracker Norma (Linda Lavin) resides with fellow seniors played by the newly cast Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Supernatural’s Jim Beaver, and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez. “It’s a collection of legends with a capital L!” Ashford gushes.

Actually running the place will prove challenging — and comedic. “Gina has a knack for stepping in it and making a mess out of a clean situation,” says Ashford, laughing.

Straitlaced therapist Drew occasionally practices there, counseling residents while he tries to figure out his feelings for his wacky donor. “There’s a lovely When Harry Met Sally… vibe happening,” she says. Considering Gina is now on the outs with her current beau, Eli (Terrence Terrell), since in last week’s episode we saw that he wasn’t handling her sudden flush of money well, it seems timing could be on the pair’s side to become more than friends.

Also, the series’ Keb’ Mo’ theme song also gets a refresh with Tony winner Ashford handling vocals over scenes of Gina dancing with professionals and real seniors. “There’s synchronized swimming, bingo, and a tap break where we tap to the rhythm of walkers hitting the ground,” she says. “It’s kind of spectacular!” Watch the new opening title song above and prepare to be wow’d!

B Positive, Thursday, October 28, 9:30/8:30c, CBS