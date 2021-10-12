Life’s a Circus in ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

You had us at “group makeovers”!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fires up its Season 7 this week with the team trapped in 1920s Texas following the Waverider’s destruction of, well, the Waverider. Not to give anything away from the season premiere, but Sara (Caity Lotz) and her stranded band of time travelers readily realize why their own ship suddenly appeared from the future to blow up the one they were about to board and skedaddle. And it’s wild.

What they don’t know is how the heck they are gonna get back to the original timeline without the gizmos and gadgets that have just been incinerated. Or how they can throw the locals off their scent. In this exclusive clip from the opener, “The Bullet Blondes,” Ava (Jes Macallan) and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) remember an old rule from their Time Bureau days — an oddly specific one, as Zari (Tala Ashe) — that could help them create a diversion long enough to come up with an exit strategy. And of course, it involves making a spectacle of themselves.

Given their past issues at circuses, you’d think the team would be all “no thanks,” but hey desperate times call for desperate costuming. Plus, it puts the Arrowverse’s original Black Canary back in the fishnets, which is a nice nod to how far our newlywed Captain has come.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above!