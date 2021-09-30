First Look: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Is All Jazzed Up for Season 7 (PHOTO)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are bringing the crazy to yesteryear for Season 7 and we have your exclusive first look at their Jazz Age-awesome key art.

After the decimation of the goofy heroes’ Waverider timeship in the Season 6 finale (by their own ship?!), “the team won’t have the resources they normally do,” previews executive producer Phil Klemmer. Now stuck in the Roarin’ Twenties, “they have to relearn how to be time travelers under much more difficult circumstances.”

With Prohibition in the air, we can only imagine the struggle it will be for some of them. But at least their looks are the bee’s knees! The promo poster for the new season finds Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), new wife Ava (Jes Macallan) and their squad working flapper fits and flat caps that would make F. Scott Fitzgerald proud, as well as some old-school weaponry worthy of Bonnie & Clyde. Klemmer’s fellow exec-producer Keto Shimizu adds that, in addition to dealing with various threats, the first half of Season 7’s episodes will follow the gang on a road trip across America to get to their glimmer of hope” from eccentric scientist Gwyn Davies, played by Matt Ryan (formerly exorcist John Constantine).

And honestly, if the guy who can manage to score two different roles on the same show can’t get them back to their original timeline, no one can.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 8/7c, The CW